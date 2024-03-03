Connections on New York Times has been a regular thing for many – maybe you, too! Here are some hints and the answers for the NYT Connections on March 4, 2024.
NYT Connections Hints – March 4, 2024
Connections categories are color-coded by category, yellow, green, blue, and purple, increasing in complexity and trickiness. Here are hints for today’s NYT Connections on March 4, 2024 to save some of your attempts.
Yellow Category: People with knowledge of a certain board game would find today’s Yellow category a piece of cake.
Green Category: All words in this category pertain to the same thing! Put yourself in the headspace of the workplace and you’ll solve this no problem.
Blue Category: Think: holidays! What might you expect to see from a specific holiday? If you’re still having trouble, think of upcoming holidays.
Purple Category: Today’s Purple category deserves it, and if the hint stumps you, you’re better off leaving this one for last. All words in this category is a play on the multiple meanings of one word.
NYT Connections Answers Today – March 4, 2024
Yellow Category: Rooms in the Game “Clue”
- Hall, Library, Lounge, Study
Green Category: Colleague
- Associate, Fellow, Partner, Peer
Blue Category: Seen During Easter
- Bunny, Egg, Jelly Bean, Peep
Purple Category: What a Mole Can Be
- Animal, Birthmark, Spy, Unit
The New York Times Connections is a micro-game available on the New York Times. It resets at midnight every day, with a new set of words. Each puzzle only has one solution, and sometimes red herrings may be put to make it a little challenging. Upon solving a category, the color would be revealed, denoting its difficulty.
Connections is the NY Times’ many micro games, which also includes what is arguably the most popular one: Wordle. Other games on the site include The Mini Crossword, Spelling Bee, Tiles, Letter Boxes, Sudoku, and Vertex, all of which refresh daily.
