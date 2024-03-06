Connections on New York Times has been a regular thing for many – maybe you, too! Here are some hints and the answers for the NYT Connections on March 6, 2024.
NYT Connections Hints – March 6, 2024
Connections categories are color-coded by category, yellow, green, blue, and purple, increasing in complexity and trickiness. Here are hints for today’s NYT Connections on March 6, 2024 to save some of your attempts.
Yellow Category: The words in this category fall under “parts of a whole.” Think of things you might see when you travel.
Green Category: All words in this category do not mean the same thing, but are pretty closely related when thought of under one specific context. We found this pretty easy, but we’ll let you be the judge of its difficulty 😉
Blue Category: This gave us the most trouble, but that might be due to our limited knowledge of performing arts.
Purple Category: Today’s Purple category is a little interesting. While you might have figured it out partway, there is an additional layer to it and is made more difficult with a red herring. Look for words, made up of other words that also mean things on their own.
NYT Connections Answers Today – March 6, 2024
Yellow Category: Parts of an Airport
- Hangar, Runway, Tarmac, Terminal
Green Category: Legal Terms
- Action, Claim, Complaint, Lawsuit
Blue Category: Things a Juggler Juggles
- Beanbag, Club, Ring, Torch
Purple Category: Words Ending in Clothing
- Foxglove, Gumshoe, Turncoat, Windsock
The New York Times Connections is a micro-game available on the New York Times. It resets at midnight every day, with a new set of words. Each puzzle only has one solution, and sometimes red herrings may be put to make it a little challenging. Upon solving a category, the color would be revealed, denoting its difficulty.
Connections is the NY Times’ many micro games, which also includes what is arguably the most popular one: Wordle. Other games on the site include The Mini Crossword, Spelling Bee, Tiles, Letter Boxes, Sudoku, and Vertex, all of which refresh daily.
