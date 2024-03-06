Connections on New York Times has been a regular thing for many – maybe you, too! Here are some hints and the answers for the NYT Connections on March 7, 2024.
NYT Connections Hints – March 7, 2024
Connections categories are color-coded by category, yellow, green, blue, and purple, increasing in complexity and trickiness. Here are hints for today’s NYT Connections on March 7, 2024 to save some of your attempts.
Yellow Category: All words in this category mean the same thing. These words are mostly used in a situation that involves multiple people and their assets.
Green Category: All words in this category also mean the same thing! While the words are not interchangeable most of the time, these are all actions that you most likely perform on a daily basis.
Blue Category: These are all words that may seem unrelated at first, but they all have a specific word that links them all together. We found this easiest by starting with the body part.
Purple Category: The words in today’s Purple category all come before a certain word. Some say this category doesn’t feel real.
NYT Connections Answers Today – March 7, 2024
Yellow Category: Shared
- Collective, Common, Joint, Mutual
Green Category: Rid of Contents
- Clear, Drain, Empty, Flush
Blue Category: Associated with “Stub”
- Cigarette, Pencil, Ticket, Toe
Purple Category: ___ Dream
- American, Fever, Lucid, Pipe
The New York Times Connections is a micro-game available on the New York Times. It resets at midnight every day, with a new set of words. Each puzzle only has one solution, and sometimes red herrings may be put to make it a little challenging. Upon solving a category, the color would be revealed, denoting its difficulty.
Connections is the NY Times’ many micro games, which also includes what is arguably the most popular one: Wordle. Other games on the site include The Mini Crossword, Spelling Bee, Tiles, Letter Boxes, Sudoku, and Vertex, all of which refresh daily.
