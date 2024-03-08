Connections on New York Times has been a regular thing for many – maybe you, too! Here are some hints and the answers for the NYT Connections on March 8, 2024.
NYT Connections Hints – March 8, 2024
Connections categories are color-coded by category, yellow, green, blue, and purple, increasing in complexity and trickiness. Here are hints for today’s NYT Connections on March 8, 2024 to save some of your attempts.
Yellow Category: All words in this category are all related to clothing. Getting most of them shouldn’t be a problem, but one last word gave us trouble and denied us the bullseye for today’s puzzle.
Green Category: The words in this category are all related to culinary in some way.
Blue Category: These are all words that can be used to describe the same feeling or quality, but may seem unrelated at first.
Purple Category: The words in this category will also seem unrelated at first, but that’s because they’re incomplete. Once you figure out how to “complete” each word and relate those words, you’ll soar through this category.
NYT Connections Answers Today – March 8, 2024
Yellow Category: Things To Sew
- Dart, Hem, Pleat, Seam
Green Category: Ways to Preserve Food
- Can, Cure, Dry, Freeze
Blue Category: Sharp Quality
- Bite, Edge, Punch, Spice
Purple Category: Birds Minus Last Letter
- Condo, Haw, Hero, Loo
The New York Times Connections is a micro-game available on the New York Times. It resets at midnight every day, with a new set of words. Each puzzle only has one solution, and sometimes red herrings may be put to make it a little challenging. Upon solving a category, the color would be revealed, denoting its difficulty.
Connections is the NY Times’ many micro games, which also includes what is arguably the most popular one: Wordle. Other games on the site include The Mini Crossword, Spelling Bee, Tiles, Letter Boxes, Sudoku, and Vertex, all of which refresh daily.
