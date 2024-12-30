ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Oakland-Arkansas prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Oakland-Arkansas.

The Arkansas Razorbacks are making the transition from Eric Musselman to new coach John Calipari. After a decade and a half at the helm of the Kentucky program, Calipari lost momentum and knew he needed an escape hatch. Arkansas is a good basketball program with considerable expectations and a rabid fan base, but it's not the fishbowl of Kentucky, a blueblood program where the Final Four is the annual expectation. Calipari had not made the Final Four since 2015. Fans had run out of patience. It was time for a change, and Calipari — to his credit — realized that. Calipari, in his 60s, is still young enough to give a decade to another coaching job. This could be the job he retires from, but regardless of that point, it is a fresh start for a Hall of Fame coach who has lost his fastball and would love to get it back.

Arkansas has had a solid start to its season. A win over Michigan in New York was especially impressive. A road win at Miami wasn't particularly special, but that game has value because UA avoided what would have been a bad loss on its resume. The Hogs have lost only twice — to Baylor and Illinois — and if they turn in a good SEC season, they will have no problem returning to the NCAA Tourament, and they might be able to get a relatively high seed.

Calipari needs this game against Oakland as a tune-up for the SEC slate which lies ahead over the next several weeks. Arkansas has had several days to rest over the Christmas break. The Hogs need to show improved habits and better continuity on the court. When SEC action arrives, the margins will be very small for Arkansas. It's time for this team to kick it up a notch and play steady basketball as the calendar changes from 2024 to 2025.

Oakland: +18.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +1400

Arkansas: -18.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -4000

Over: 143.5 (-110)

Under: 143.5 (-110)

How to Watch Oakland vs Arkansas

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN2

Why Oakland Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oakland is 4-9 through 13 games, so you might readily dismiss the Golden Grizzlies and their ability to win games, or at least cover spreads. Yet, Oakland has lost each of its last two games in overtime. The Golden Grizzlies are playing games down to the wire. They don't win a lot, but they fight opponents all the way. If Oakland can simply do that against Arkansas, the Golden Grizzlies will cover the spread. Coach Greg Kampe is widely respected in the industry. Keep in mind that Oakland knocked off Calipari and Kentucky in the 2024 NCAA Tournament and very nearly beat eventual Final Four darling North Carolina State in the second round. Kampe can coach, and he can fluster Calipari to the extent that Oakland will cover the spread.

Why Arkansas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arkansas is fresh and rested and ready to play at a high level. Calipari has improved this team over the first two months of the season. If Arkansas plays to its potential, it is at least 20 points better than Oakland.

Final Oakland-Arkansas Prediction & Pick

Arkansas is our choice here. We think the Hogs will go bonkers and clobber Oakland by close to 30. Take Arkansas.

Final Oakland-Arkansas Prediction & Pick: Arkansas -18.5