The Round of 32 is in full swing, as the Oakland Golden Grizzlies will face the North Carolina State Wolf Pack on Saturday at the PPG Paints Arena. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make an Oakland-NC State prediction and pick, and show you how to watch.
The Golden Gophers stunned the Kentucky Wildcats 80-76 on Thursday to advance to the Round of 32. They held a 38-35 halftime lead before holding on for dear life. Troy Townsend led the way with 16 points and 12 rebounds while shooting 6 for 15. Meanwhile, DQ Cole had 12 points and eight rebounds. Jack Gohlke was the hero off the bench with 32 points while hitting 10 of 20 shots from the field, with all of them being three-point attempts.
The Golden Gophers shot 41.3 percent from the floor, including a remarkable 48.4 percent from beyond the arc. They also held Kentucky to 42.6 percent from the floor, including 33.3 percent from the triples. Also, they forced 11 turnovers, including five steals.
NC State defeated Texas Tech 80-67 on Thursday to advance to the Round of 32. They led 37-33 at halftime before pulling away. Mohamed Diarra led the way with 17 points and 12 rebounds while shooting 6 for 9. Meanwhile, DJ Burns Jr. tacked on 16 points while shooting 7 for 11. DJ Horne also had 16 points while shooting 5 for 13. Likewise, Ben Middlebrooks had 21 points off the bench while shooting 6 for 8.
NC State shot 50.9 percent from the field, including 38.5 percent from the three-point line. Moreover, they held Texas Tech to 38.7 percent from the floor, including 22.6 percent from beyond the arc. It helped that they had eight steals and five blocked shots.
It is the fourth appearance in the NCAA Tournament for Oakland. However, it is the first time they have appeared in the Round of 32 and they look to shock the world. NC State has won two titles (1974 and 1983). Additionally, they have made three Final Four appearances and six Elite Eight appearances. They have also made it to the Sweet Sixteen 13 times. Somehow, this is their first appearance in the Round of 32 since 2015.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
March Madness Odds: Oakland-NC State Odds
Oakland: +5.5 (-102)
Moneyline: +198
NC State: -5.5 (-120)
Moneyline: -245
Over: 146.5 (-115)
Under: 146.5 (-105)
How to Watch March Madness
Time: 7:1o PM ET/4:10 PM PT
TV: TBS
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why Oakland Will Cover The Spread/Win
Townsend is the best player on the Golden Gophers after averaging 16.3 points per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the floor during the season. Amazingly, he has been a monster on the boards in recent memory, hitting double figures in rebounds in 3 of 4 games. Blake Lampman averaged 13.6 points per game during the season while shooting 39.4 percent during the season. However, he only managed just three points while shooting 1 for 6 against Kentucky.
Gohlke averaged 11.9 points per game while shooting 36.7 percent from the field, including 36.3 percent from the triples. Remarkably, he has been a three-point machine in recent games, shooting 46.8 percent from beyond the arc over the past three games. Chris Conway averaged 10.1 points per game while shooting 54.1 percent from the floor during the season. Yet, he only managed eight points against Kentucky and needs to shoot more.
Oakland will cover the spread if they can gain momentum early in the game, and also utilize Gohlke to hit more three-point chances. Then, they need to replicate the amazing defense they had against Kentucky.
Why NC State Will Cover The Spread/Win
NC State has amazing shooters. Now, they hope to see them all do a little better to give themselves the best chance to win. Even a team like Oakland can take advantage of mistakes.
Horne was their best player, averaging 16.8 points per game while shooting 43.8 percent from the floor during the season. However, he must improve his shooting and limit his mistakes after turning the ball over five times. Jayden Taylor averaged 12.4 points per game while shooting 41.7 percent from the field. Unfortunately, he could not get on the stat sheet as he had no points through 16 minutes. Burns averaged 12 points per game while shooting 50 percent. Now, he must continue shooting well. Casey Morsell averaged 11.4 points per game while shooting 41.5 percent from the hardwood. Yet, he managed just eight points while shooting 2 for 8 from the field.
NC State will cover the spread if they can continue finding open opportunities. Then, they to play tight defense.
Final Oakland-NC State Prediction & Pick
Oakland stunned the world by beating Kentucky. Do they have another one in them? The only way they can do this is if they continue firing on all cylinders from beyond the arc. Gohlke will be a significant factor. On the other hand, NC State played well against Texas Tech and held them to 22 percent from the triples. If they can replicate that, then they take away Oakland's best weapon. NC State finds a way to win this game and cover the spread against Oakland.
Final Oakland-NC State Prediction & Pick: NC State: -5.5 (-120)