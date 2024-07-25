We’re set to bring you another betting prediction and pick for UFC 304: Edwards vs. Muhammad 2 as we take a look at this next Preliminary bout in the Welterweight (170) Division. Oban Elliott of Wales will take on Florida’s Preston Parsons in an exciting showdown between fresh UFC prospects. Check out our UFC odds series for our Elliott-Parsons prediction and pick.

Oban Elliott (10-2) makes his second UFC appearance following a debut win over Val Woodburn and a previous win on Dana White’s Contender Series. Dubbed “The Welsh Gangster,” Elliot is an exciting prospect looking for his seventh consecutive pro win and would make a huge impression if he could secure the win as an underdog here. Elliott stands 6’0″ with a 72-inch reach.

Preston Parsons (11-4) has gone 2-2 inside the UFC since 2021. He’s alternated wins and losses since his arrival and comes into this fight off a unanimous decision victory over Matthew Semelsberger. He looks for back-to-back wins for the first time in his UFC run and would make a big name for himself if he can finish Elliott in front of a ruckus English crowd. Parsons stands 5’11” with a 71-inch reach.

Here are the UFC 304 Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.

UFC 304 Odds: Oban Elliott-Preston Parsons Odds

Oban Elliott: +115

Preston Parsons: -135

Over 2.5 rounds: -130

Under 2.5 rounds: +100

Why Oban Elliott Will Win

Oban Elliott comes into his first big UFC appearance as a battle-tested prospect who’s had to jump through serious hurdles, including a heart condition, to reach the point of where he’s at today. He had a traditional boxing upbringing and has added layers of dangerous jiu jitsu to his game since entering the cage. Half of his professional fights have ended in a finish and he’s very quick to welcome a scrap in the center of the octagon. Elliott has extremely fast hands and does a great job of moving his head, causing opponents to whiff on their shots as he comes back with heavy counters. Fighting at his natural weight class, Elliott will be in top physical shape ahead of this matchup.

Elliott will face an opponent who can easily match his aggression in Preston Parsons and it’ll be very important for him not to make any lazy mistakes when trading in the pocket. Both men have knockout power in their hands, but Elliott is the slightly better athlete and can move in-and-out of range quicker than his opponent. Controlling the distance will be paramount for his success and if he’s able to hurt Parsons and shoot for the takedown, we could see him notch the first upset win of his career.

Why Preston Parsons Will Win

Preston Parsons has seen the ups and downs of life in the UFC and after alternating wins and losses through his first four bouts, he’s finally ready to string some wins together and gain some momentum within this division. He’s a very tough striker with a mean streak and heavy hands. Parsons likes to walk his opponents down, backing them against the cage and smothering them with his activity. He throws his punches from a solid arm guard, but he could work to do a better job of moving his head off the center line. Still, his defense is very sound and he does a great job of checking leg kicks.

Preston Parsons will have the slight advantage over Elliott due to his experience against UFC-level competition. He’s also the slightly better wrestler, attempting more takedowns per fight and rejecting takedowns at an 80% rate. He’s very hard to bring to the ground and if he’s taken down, he usually finds his way to an advantageous position. Parsons has also shown a very solid chin throughout his UFC stint and has only been finished once, which was in his promotional debut.

Final Oban Elliott-Preston Parsons Prediction & Pick

This should be a very fun fight on the Early Prelims as both fighters are willing to stand in the middle of the octagon and trade shots with each other. Both men have very solid chins, but the knockout power from each could turn this into a quick night. We give the slight edge to Elliott in finishing ability, but Parsons is much more consistent and has seen the better opposition up to this point.

If Oban Elliott can find his flow-state and begin striking in rhythm, he should be able to outlast Parsons on the scorecards. However, Parsons is very adept at reading a game plan and with his dominant wrestling, he stands to win this fight on control time and submission capability from top position.

This fight is very close to call, but we’ll give the slight edge to Oban Elliott and his home crowd advantage during this one. I expect both fighters’ grappling to cancel-out as this fight predominantly takes place on the feet. From there, I like the varying striking approach from Elliott as he does enough to damage Parsons and edges a close decision victory.

Final Oban Elliott-Preston Parsons Prediction & Pick: Oban Elliott (+115); OVER 2.5 Rounds (-130)