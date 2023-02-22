Octopath Traveler II Review Scores

Octopath Traveler II, the well-loved HD-2D RPG by Square Enix, returns with the sequel that is highly anticipated by its fans. Octopath Traveler II game review scores are in and we are all very hopeful with these reviews. Did Octopath Traveler II hit expectations for its game score review?

After 5 years since the first Octopath Traveler game, we get the sequel to a very unique HD-2D game that offers 8 different paths that you can complete – Hence the name, OCTOpath Traveler. This take gives an interesting twist to the game as it has various experiences and outcomes that are unique to one another and as a fan of JRPGs, this is extremely intriguing making you want to complete all 8 different characters and see how their stories unfold. Finishing the whole game can be a steep climb for some gamers but once you do get to experience the game completely, it would most likely change the minds of those that just play casually and make you want to finish the game and all its eight different storylines.

Octopath Traveler II Summary

Octopath Traveler II is a brand-new entry in the OCTOPATH TRAVELER series, the first installment of which was initially released in 2018 and sold over 3 million copies worldwide. It takes the series’ HD-2D graphics, a fusion of retro pixel art and 3DCG, to even greater heights. In the world of Solistia, eight new travelers namely Hikari Ku, Agnea Bristani, Partitio Yellowil, Osvald V. Vanstein, Temenos Mistral, Throne Anguis, Ochette, and Castti Florenz venture forth into an exciting new era. Where you will go is where you set it, what you will do is for you to decide, and whose tale will you bring to life for you to choose. Every path is yours to take so embark on an adventure all your own.

Octopath Traveler II provides the following experiences:

Begin your adventure as one of eight new travelers, each with their own origins, motivations, and unique skills The series’ HD-2D graphics, a fusion of retro pixel art and 3DCG, have reached even greater heights. The story takes place in Solistia, where diverse cultures thrive from east to west and the industries of the new era flourish. You can sail the seas and explore every corner of a world that changes from day to night. Each traveler has a unique set of Path Actions they can use to battle townspeople, obtain items, take others along in their travels, and more. Where will you go? What will you do? Every path is yours to take. Familiar mechanics from the original game have been preserved, like the freedom to develop your travelers’ jobs and skills, as well as the Break and Boost system that made battles so exhilarating. New mechanics have also been added.

Octopath Traveler II Review Scores

Pocket Tactics gave Octopath Traveler II a 9 out of 10. If you like the first entry, a series of smart improvements mean there’s a very good chance you’re going to love Octopath Traveler II. This is still a grand, and traditional JRPG adventure, so get ready for nearly 100 hours of turn-based battles and deep, intricate stories. However, with dynamic visuals, addictive combat, and a deep and intertwining story that features all eight of your characters, Octopath Traveler II is an utterly sublime JRPG experience and now sits as one of the best of its kind on Nintendo Switch.

GAMEiNFORMER scores Octopath Traveler II an 8.5 out of 10. Octopath Traveler II does what an excellent sequel should. Instead of breaking new ground left and right, it improves on the original in nearly every way and feels more confident about the stories it tells. There’s still room for improvement in some of its stiffer areas, but Octopath II is a sterling achievement all around.

Nintendo World Report scored Octopath Traveler II with a 7.5 out of 10. On the whole, Octopath Traveler II is soundly an improvement on the original, but it’s been quite a long time since that first game and the impact of the visuals and ideas aren’t as fresh as they once were. This game will not solve the issues people who bounced off the first game want to see solved, as the stories are still disconnected and dungeons mostly amount to straight paths with treasure chests dotted along the way. However, if you really enjoyed Octopath Traveler and want a better, improved version of the combat and overall exploration, Octopath Traveler II will deliver that in spades. This is a strong RPG that I enjoyed my time with, but it’s not a bold new step forward. Instead, it moderately iterates on an enjoyable formula to good success.

IGN gave Octopath Traveler II the lowest score with a 7 out of 10. Once again, I am smitten by Octopath Traveler and its style – but five years after the original, it doesn’t hit quite as hard. So little has changed about its battles, and this sequel sticks a little too closely to the original systems without expanding on them too much. Especially now that the 2D/3D art style is an established look, the still lovely visuals just don’t stand out as much anymore. That said, the combat system is still quite fun and figuring out the best course of action to exploit weak points, knock an enemy unconscious, and then unload on them with as much power as you can remains satisfying. I did also find myself more invested in the stories this time around, and the way it comes together, in the end, is more interesting and cohesive than the first. If you liked Octopath Traveler (or even any of the Bravely Default games) Octopath Traveler 2 is another good ol’ fashioned 80-hour JRPG – it just feels like one I’ve played before.

NintendoLife scores 9 out of 10 for Octopath Traveler II. Octopath Traveler II is a triumphant and confident follow-up to its predecessor, building on the established foundation with welcome new ideas and tweaks that make for an overall excellent experience. A strategic combat system, open-ended character progression, well-written stories, gorgeous visuals, and an incredible soundtrack all coalesce into one of the finest RPGs available on Switch to date. Though it may be more of the same, Team Asano demonstrates mastery of its craft at every turn here. We’d give Octopath Traveler II a high recommendation to anybody looking for a beautiful new RPG to add to their Switch collection.

Octopath Traveler II Final Verdict

Octopath Traveler II is a great game to get this 2023. It follows the same format the first game had and we all know it was entertaining. These Octopath Traveler II’s game review scores show that the sequel actually is a good follow-up to the original game. Although for some, playing traditional JRPGs might be a bit taxing since it requires a lot of game time and will most likely burn out regular players. For hardcore JRPG fans, this may not be the same case. Overall, Octopath Traveler II has great gameplay, stories, and systems that allow players to interact with the world even further making it more the while to complete and finish all 8 storylines in the game. Although very daunting to accomplish and finish, we are hopeful that players will give the game a chance and complete all storylines. More on the latest news, updates, and events on Octopath Traveler II and other games can be found on ClutchPoints Gaming so make sure to check in from time to time. We’ll be releasing more Octopath Traveler II reviews, tips and tricks, guides, and walkthroughs to help you through finishing the game. See you on the next one!