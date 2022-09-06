Odell Beckham Jr’s motivational message to the Rams ahead of Week 1 clash vs. Bills

Odell Beckham Jr. played a big role in helping the Los Angeles Rams win a Super Bowl last season. Even though he ended up tearing his ACL in the big game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Beckham was a huge help on offense after the Rams lost Robert Woods to the same injury a few months earlier.

As the 2022 season nears, Beckham is still without a team, and is one of the top free agents left on the market. It’s clear there was a lot of love between Beckham and the Rams last season, and while there’s been some interest around the league, Beckham has not found a new home yet. Chances are he will at some point during the upcoming season.

With the 2022 season just a few days away from kicking off, Beckham took the time to post a motivational message for his former Rams teammates. Even though Beckham’s status with his former team is still somewhat up in the air, it’s clear that there is still a mutual respect between Beckham and Los Angeles, further heightening speculation of his potential return to the team.

Whoever wins Thursday !!!!! 😈 😭 😉can’t wait … to all the boys goin into the season! May God bless u wit peace of mind and physical strength to endure the season. God watch over all my brothers this year let them shine and stay healthy !! LUV — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) September 6, 2022

While Beckham appears to be wishing his former teammates luck as they embark on a long season, the first part of his tweet is a bit more cryptic. Could this be signaling his interest in returning to the Rams? Does he think whoever wins this game will win the Super Bowl this season? Heck, the Bills have been rumored to be interested in Beckham too, so could this game determine who he signs with?

There’s a lot left up in the air with this tweet, but either way, it’s clear that Odell Beckham Jr. is hoping that all his former Rams teammates have great seasons. Who knows, he may end up joining them on their quest to repeat as Super Bowl champions at some point down the line too.