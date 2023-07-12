Ohio State football coach Ryan Day discussed the 12-team College Football Playoff that will be introduced in 2024, specifically with how teams will approach the season.

Via “The Joel Klatt Show”:

“I think so many of those games, one or two games could ruin your entire season right now the way we have it set up,” Day said. “I think the way it's moving forward with the playoffs, the idea is going to be to play your best football at the end of the regular season.”

Day compared the mindset to that of the NFL, in which teams like to play their best football before the postseason begins in January.

The top four seeds in the 12-team College Football Playoff format will get a bye in the first round. The next four teams will get to host a home game. Day said that excites him.

“Playing a home game in Columbus, in December, is going to be fun,” Day said.

Ohio State football figures to be a perennial candidate to make the playoff, especially in its expansion. The Buckeyes lost in the national semifinal to champion Georgia this past season, 43-42.

Day is yet to lead Ohio State football to a national championship. But the Buckeyes have made the playoff three of his four years as a full-time coach, which makes it likely it will get past that threshold soon.

Ohio State has to rebuild after it lost quarterback CJ Stroud, but it is still ranked No. 5 in a preseason prediction by Athlon Sports.

“A new quarterback and questions about the offensive line would be disqualifying for most programs, but there is still plenty of talent on that side of the ball,” Athlon wrote. “Road contests at Notre Dame, Wisconsin and archrival [Michigan] will tell the tale.”