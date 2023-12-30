Fans took to social media with pitchforks following a calamitous end to the Buckeyes' season

Ohio State football fans are fuming after the team mustered just one field goal in a 14-3 loss to Missouri in last night's Cotton Bowl. “Fire Day” was trending on X following the game, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Despite missing star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and starting freshman quarterback Devin Brown, questions about Ohio State football's effort and gameplan. Check out fan reactions here.

Ohio State is broken. They’ve proven an inability to compete with the best CFB programs. The program is finished. — Joe Kuderer (@joe_kuderer) December 30, 2023

Let’s hope they begin with finding a new coaching staff, let’s begin with removing Ryan Day whose performance absolutely sucks. He’s not going anywhere without push from fans and players along with major push from alumni. Ryan Day is a total liability to Buckeye football. — David Jennison (@dajennison) December 30, 2023

A large part of social media ire was aimed at Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day, who fell to 1-6 against Top 5 ranked teams and 0-3 versus the SEC following the defeat.

“Bottom line is we didn't reach our goals this year and that's everybody. The quarterback is one of them,” Day said after the game. “That's the bottom line when you look at a whole we didn't get it done.”

It appears as though the offseason drama with Ohio State football has begun in earnest.

“Fresh off the game, it's hard to process all of it right now, but we have to figure out what's the best thing for the team moving forward,” Day continued. “That's in a lot of areas. We'll take a hard look at it and get it figured out, but everything will be looked at. We have two losses and that's not good enough at Ohio State. We all know that.”

Missouri players and fans relished in the victory. “I think tonight was a testament to a wilderness brotherhood. A bunch of guys that have fought through adversity their entire lives and careers,” Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz said postgame. “We're not bluebloods. We're a dirty, hard-working brotherhood that loves each other, fight for each other.”