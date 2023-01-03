By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Dallas Cowboys’ star linebacker and Penn State football alum Micah Parsons trolled Utah and USC ahead of the Rose Bowl on Monday.

“We are not usc Utah,” Parsons wrote on Twitter.

Parsons is hoping his alma mater takes care of business against the Utes at the Rose Bowl. Meanwhile, he took a jab at USC, who shockingly fell to Tulane by a final score of 46-45 in the Cotton Bowl. It was a brutal defeat for a Trojans team that fully expected to earn a Cotton Bowl victory.

As for Micah Parsons, he played two years at Penn State. He finished his college career with 191 total tackles, 99 solo tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 6 forced fumbles, and 6.5 sacks.

Parsons’ has emerged as a superstar in the NFL. He’s currently in the process of helping the Cowboys strive toward the postseason. Parsons and Nick Bosa are competing for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Although Micah Parsons has been phenomenal this season, he recently dealt with a sack drought. The Cowboys’ star got real on the difficulties of sacking QBs at the NFL level.

“It’s not as easy as everyone or I may look or other guys may look or make it seem,” Parsons said. “I promise you, sacking the quarterback’s not that easy, especially when they’re game-planning against it and they don’t want you to get going.”

Nevertheless, he’s still been a key piece to the puzzle for Dallas. But for now, Parsons will sit back and relax as Penn State looks to defeat Utah in the Rose Bowl.