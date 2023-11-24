Former Northwestern commit Gabe VanSickle pledged to join Ohio State football's 2024 recruiting class on Thursday.

Ohio State football landed a former Northwestern recruit for its 2024 recruiting class on Thursday. Three-star interior lineman Gabe VanSickle committed to the Ohio State program on Thanksgiving Day.

Gabe VanSickle tweeted his commitment to Ohio State football this week.

VanSickle originally committed to Northwestern football this past spring. He also had offers from Indiana and Central Michigan. However, he had a change of heart and will suit up for Ryan Day and Co. next season.

Gabe VanSickle beefs up an Ohio State recruiting class that's ranked No. 2 in the nation. He joins Devontae Armstrong, Deontae Armstrong, and Ian Moore next year.

Van Sickle wasn't the only recruit who decommitted from another program. Edge rusher Eric Mensah previously committed to Virginia Tech. However, he pledged to Ohio State's 2024 recruiting class in September.

VanSickle is a native of Coopersville, MI. He becomes Ohio State football's first recruit from Michigan in three years. The program secured commitments from Michigan natives Cameron Martinez and Grant Toutant in 2020.

Gabe VanSickle received an offer from Ohio State football on November 7. He visited Columbus, OH and watched Ohio State's 38-3 demolition of Michigan State several days later. VanSickle eventually committed to Ohio State two weeks afterward.

247Sports ranked Gabe VanSickle the 61st overall interior offensive lineman in its 2024 recruiting class composite rankings. He is the second-ranked player from his position from the state of Michigan behind Andrew Dennis.

Securing the commitment of Gabe VanSickle made Ohio State football's Thanksgiving Day a memorable one. It also happens just two days before the highly-anticipated matchup against undefeated Michigan football on Saturday.