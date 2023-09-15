Ohio State football is currently ranked #6 in the country after wins against Indiana and Youngstown State to begin the season. Despite the wins, there are still some Buckeyes fans that are concerned about the team. Ohio State has lost to archival Michigan two years in a row and the Buckeyes have failed to qualify for the Big Ten championship in each of the last two seasons as well. Head coach Ryan Day is under a lot of pressure this season, and if the Buckeyes fail to beat the Wolverines again, his job could be in jeopardy. The good news for Day and Ohio State, however, is that recruiting has not missed a beat. In fact, the Buckeyes are recruiting better than almost every school in the country, and they got another big win on Friday.

Three-star EDGE Eric Mensah was originally committed to Virginia Tech football, but he is now a member of the 2024 Ohio State football recruiting class. Mensah committed to the Hokies back in July, and he flipped his commitment to the Buckeyes on Friday.

Eric Mensah is currently rated as the #802 player in the 2024 class on 247 Sports, the #53 EDGE and the #17 player in the state of Virginia. He currently attends Mountain View High School in Stafford, VA.

Ohio State recruiting is on a tear in the 2024 cycle. The Buckeyes currently have the second best class in the country behind only Georgia, and Ohio State has commitments from five five-stars, 14 four-stars and three three-stars. One thing is certain for this program: They will have the talent to compete with any school in the country. It will all come down to coaching and player development.