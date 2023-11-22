Ahead of the 2023 version of The Game with Michigan football, we make our bold predictions for Ohio State football.

It's finally here. The matchup that we've all been waiting for since the start of the season: Ohio State football versus Michigan in The Game of 2023.

If you're an Ohio State football fan, you've been counting down to this game since last season when the Buckeyes suffered their second consecutive loss to the Wolverines, losing 45-23. That game did no favors for the Ohio State faithful or head coach Ryan Day, who took the loss in front of the home crowd at Ohio Stadium. That's one of the many reasons why this year's game is so important to the Buckeyes and Day himself.

Honestly, though, where do you start with this game? This is one of those matchups that has the sport of college football at its highest peak. Combine the history and the stakes with all the off-field controversy surrounding it, and somehow this year's game has been magnified where it could come down to one big play.

The results of this game have massive implications that could reverberate throughout the rest of the sport. Both coaches, even Jim Harbaugh, who won't be on the sideline for the third straight week, have their legacies and possibly their careers at stake. There's also the opportunity for each team to make the Big Ten Championship, ultimately leading to sustaining their current top-4 finish and making the College Football Playoff.

The intensity will be at an all-time high on Saturday at noon. If you're a college football fan, Ann Arbor would be the place to be. The Big House will be a great challenge for Ohio State, who lost there two years ago. Can the Buckeyes redeem themselves this year? Let's get into some Ohio State football predictions for The Game versus Michigan.

Kyle McCord struggles early, plays better in the second half

A big question mark for Ohio State football this season was how they were going to replace CJ Stroud. Going down to the wire almost before the season opener, Kyle McCord won the job. McCord certainly hasn't done a bad job as the Buckeyes' quarterback. He's only thrown four interceptions all year and hasn't thrown one in the last two games, while posting 22 touchdowns.

His biggest test was when the Buckeyes traveled to South Bend to face Notre Dame. He delivered big on a game-winning drive in front of a tough environment. But this is going to be a completely different animal on Saturday. Don't be surprised if he struggles early against the No. 1 scoring defense.

TreVeyon Henderson rushes for a little over 100 yards, two touchdowns

This Ohio State offense is getting right at a good time just ahead of The Game with Michigan football. A big part of that is TreVeyon Henderson, who has rushed for over 100 yards in four out of his last five games. He'll have a lot tougher time this weekend against Michigan's defense, which has the 8th best rushing defense in the country, holding teams to an average of 90 yards per game. The run game will be paramount for both teams.

Marvin Harrison Jr. makes big plays, scores a late touchdown to put Ohio State football ahead

One thing that Michigan football had the advantage over Ohio State in last year's game was making explosive plays. Luckily for Ohio State, they have one of the best players in the country at explosive plays. Look for Harrison to be a game-changer in this game, as he'll be the best player on the field that day. He'll score late for the Buckeyes and put them ahead.

Ohio State football beats Michigan in The Big House, moves onto Big Ten title game

Personally, I haven't been impressed with Michigan this season. Most pundits in the country have been high on them since well before the preseason. Their schedule, through no fault of their own, was one of the weaker ones in the country outside of the game against Ohio State this weekend.

The Buckeyes have proven they can win in a hostile environment on the road, making plays at the very end to walk out with a victory. They have one of the best defenses in the country, although Saturday will be their true test, and now their offense is healthy and coming together. If JJ McCarthy struggles yet again for the Wolverines, then this definitely goes the Buckeyes' way. Look for Ohio State to put it away late in the fourth quarter in a fairly low-scoring game.