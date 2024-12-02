After a fourth consecutive loss to Michigan, Ryan Day's seat has never been hotter. Ohio State football was a complete no-show on Saturday against Michigan, blowing a chance to go to the Big Ten Championship game and get some revenge on No. 1 Oregon with a 13-10 loss in Columbus.

A loss like this one understandably led Ohio State fans to question whether Day is the right man for the job as Ohio State's head coach. However, athletic director Ross Bjork is backing his head coach, according to Bill Rabinowitz of the Columbus Dispatch.

“Our full focus right now is on the College Football Playoff and making a strong run,” Bjork said, per Rabinowitz. “We have a ton to play for. We have a great team made up of talented players and great young men. Coach Day does a great job leading our program. He's our coach.”

Bjork went on to double down on his support of Day and explain why he is still the man for the job at Ohio State.

“There's a ton of stability across the board within the program,” Bjork said. “We're always in the top five under his leadership. We're right there. … Our program is built to last, and coach Day has done that. He has put us in a great spot.”

Ohio State's previous three losses to Michigan were more than explainable. Those Jim Harbaugh-coached teams were talented and elite up front. All three of them made the four-team College Football Playoff, and last year's version won the National Championship.

There is no defending this loss. Ohio State has arguably the most talented roster in the nation and a chance at a conference title was on the line. On the other hand, Michigan came into this one unranked and sitting at 6-5 after a disappointing season. Harbaugh is gone, JJ McCarthy is gone and the Wolverines' quarterback situation has been a consistent mess all season.

Michigan still struggled to throw the ball in this one, but it still bogged Ohio State down with turnovers and a dominant performance from the defensive line.

This Ohio State football team now has three weeks off before its first CFP game. The Buckeyes will nervously await their spot in the bracket and hope that they end up with a home game in the first round. Regardless of where they're playing, Day and company will need a much better showing than they put forth on Saturday if they want to compete for the national title.