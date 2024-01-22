Ohio State football star Air Noland plans on staying even after Julian Sayin decided to come to the Buckeyes.

The Ohio State football program has hit a ton of home runs in the transfer portal this time around. On top of that, they landed a commitment from Julian Sayin, the former Alabama commit who changed his mind following Nick Saban's retirement. Sayin coming to Columbus sent questions about Air Noland's future with the program.

But, it looks as if Noland is going to stick around the program, per Phillip Dukes.

‘I talked to @AirNoland_ a few mins ago. Ohio State fans he’s not going anywhere.'

Noland is a five-star quarterback in the Class of 2024, so the Buckeyes adding two of the top signal-callers in the same recruiting class is an interesting decision. However, Noland continued to stress his commitment to the program, per Colin Gay of The Columbus Dispatch.

“We’re excited to have him a part of the brotherhood. He will definitely make the QB room better than what it is now…Go Bucks.”

Noland was also on hand for the Ohio State women's basketball game against Caitlin Clark and Iowa, and he was seen after the game on the court following the huge upset that was full of discussions after Clark was run into by a fan.

In the midst of a court storming Buckeye fans got their first introduction to Air Noland yesterday. I think he took about a 100 selfies with fans before finishing off the celebration by singing Carmen Ohio as a Buckeye for the first time. pic.twitter.com/oxqWGxCcf3 — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) January 22, 2024

The Ohio State football program will have Kansas State transfer Will Howard as the starter in 2024 in what is suddenly a loaded roster. But, the future of the Buckeyes program has two young star quarterbacks on hand with both Julin Sayin and Air Noland committed to them for the time being.

Of course, anything can change, but the future looks bright for Rayn Day's team.