Ohio State football snatched two major wins over Oregon, not just limited to the Rose Bowl. The Buckeyes scored a major four-star recruit who considered the Ducks.

The 2025 Rose Bowl champs earned a verbal commitment from explosive athlete Jakob Weatherspoon Thursday. Weatherspoon chose the Buckeyes in less than 24 hours after their 41-21 thrashing of No. 1 Oregon.

But Ohio State added insult to injury in the process. The wide receiver/defensive back had Oregon on his short list of schools, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.com. He even turned down College Football Playoff qualifiers Penn State and Notre Dame.

Weatherspoon is a major in-state recruiting win for Ohio State as well. He hails from Avon, located 127 miles from Columbus and the OSU campus.

How Ohio State beat Oregon for prized 4-star recruit

Weatherspoon claimed to 247Sports' Bill Kurelic that Ohio State contacted him the most. Particularly two members of the Buckeyes staff.

“I love the coaching staff. They're all great dudes,” Weatherspoon revealed. “And it seems like they think highly of me, coach (Tim) Walt(on) and coach (Gerren) DuHart are in touch every day.”

Walton serves as secondary coach of the Buckeyes. His unit bottled electric slot wide receiver Tez Johnson to just five catches for 32 yards in Pasadena. Walton's DBs also held Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel to below 300 passing yards.

DuHart joins Walton in helping coach the OSU secondary. The Toledo native recently earned credit for helping OSU secure five-star 2024 commit Devin Sanchez at cornerback.

Weatherspoon will command lots of hype once he's on the Columbus campus. Kurelic delivered this strong prediction in his evaluation of the four-star.

“Weatherspoon is an outstanding cornerback talent that I think can be a two or maybe three-year starter for the Buckeyes and a potential future 1st-round NFL draft choice. I think he can be a big factor for the Buckeyes by his second year at Ohio State,” Kurelic said.

Again, Weatherspoon's decision comes amid Oregon attempting to sway him over to Eugene. But the Buckeyes produce another massive victory over their new Big 10 Conference rival.