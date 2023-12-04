Ohio State football has its eyes on a potential replacement for Kyle McCord, with the Buckeyes a potential land spot of Cam Ward.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are among the schools expected to throw their hats into the ring for the Cam Ward transfer portal sweepstakes amid Kyle McCord's decision to enter college football's equivalent of free agency, per Pete Nakos of On3. The Ohio State football quarterback will leave a big void under center for the Buckeyes, but Ward could just be the next man for the job.

“While he did not make any visits, nearly every school in the quarterback market this offseason expressed interest or communicated with Ward’s camp this weekend. Sources have confirmed to On3 that Florida State, Miami, Ohio State, Oregon, Washington, Wisconsin and USC have emerged as names to watch throughout the quarterback’s recruitment.”

Ward, who has played for the Washington State Cougars since the 2022 college football season, was a sensation in the FCS for Incarnate Word before taking his talents to the Pac-12 school. In 15 career games with Washington State, Ward amassed 6,968 passing yards with 48 touchdowns against 16 interceptions while posting a 65.5 percent completion rate. He also rushed for 228 yards and 13 touchdowns.

However, one crucial factor on the Cam Ward transfer portal front is his potential to end his college football career for a chance at greener pastures in the NFL. Nevertheless, the opportunity is still there for Ward to improve his NFL stock with one more year in college.

McCord made up his mind to test the waters of the transfer portal amid Ohio State football's painful 30-24 loss to the Michigan Wolverines last Saturday, thus blemishing the previously undefeated Buckeyes record and effectively dooming the program's chances to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.