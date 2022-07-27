Ohio State football’s Ryan Day drops ‘edgy’ take on Heisman Trophy hopeful CJ Stroud

Ohio State football enters the 2022 season hungry, even after an 11-win campaign and a Rose Bowl victory last year. As head coach Ryan Day said, not many teams would consider that a disappointment. However, the Buckeyes clearly have bigger fish to fry. And the team is following the mindset of their leader, star quarterback and Heisman Trophy hopeful CJ Stroud.

Day spoke about his talented quarterback at Big Ten Media Days, offering this take that will make Buckeyes fans very excited about the 2022 season. Laine Higgins of the Wall Street Journal has the details.

Day says that QB CJ Stroud, a 2022 Heisman front runner, has had an "edge" to him this off-season. He adds that the whole team is "edgy," whatever that means — Laine Higgins (@lainehiggins17) July 27, 2022

Ryan Day said that CJ Stroud has had an “edge” to him during the offseason while speaking to reporters at Big Ten Media Days. It’s clear that Stroud, who finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting last year, isn’t satisfied with the individual or team results put forth in 2021.

And that’s a huge reason why Ohio State football fans should be very excited about the prospects of the team- and Stroud. After all, the freshman quarterback looked awfully good in his first stint as a college football starter, as he threw for 4435 yards, 44 touchdowns and six interceptions.

If Ohio State football is going to build off of an 11-win season- and Stroud is going to out-do those numbers, then Buckeyes fans are going to feel very good come December and January.

Many have picked the Buckeyes as the most likely team to challenge the likes of Alabama and Georgia for national championship supremacy.

With an edgy CJ Stroud leading the way for Ryan Day’s Buckeyes, the sky is the limit.