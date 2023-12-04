Ohio State football saw two players enter the transfer portal after they missed out on a College Football Playoff birth.

On Sunday afternoon, the College Football Playoff Committee announced its final rankings, including the final four teams that will compete for a National Championship next month, and Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day and his Buckeyes did not make the cut. The game that did the 11-1 Buckeyes in was a narrow road loss to Michigan football last week, a team that Day has now lost three straight games to.

After the rankings were announced, Day and his staff got a little bit of salt poured into their wounds when it was announced that two of their players would be throwing their names into the transfer portal. The first player transferring will be running back Evan Pryor, per Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Then, later in the day, defensive back Ryan Turner announced that he too would be transferring away from Ohio State, also on X.

The Buckeyes certainly could have used some better news than this after they didn't receive the miracle that would have been required to get them into the College football playoff. Due to how crowded the field was this year, Ohio State football would have needed a series of both upsets and expected victories on Saturday in order to stamp their ticket to the final four, and unfortunately for Ryan Day, none of those things took place.

The Buckeyes will now look ahead to what figures to be a crucial offseason as it pertains to shaping the future of the organization.