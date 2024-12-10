As the college football season turns the page into the postseason and all of the focus is on the 12-team College Football Playoff, authorities are still investigating the postgame fight between Ohio State and Michigan back on. Nov. 30. The altercation started when Michigan players planted their flag at the center of The Shoe after upsetting the Buckeyes 13-10 in the regular season finale.

Some more information came out about the investigation on Tuesday. There were three total officers that used pepper spray to try to de-escalate the situation during the fight, all coming from different departments, according to Matt Baker of The Athletic.

“Not sure if this was public knowledge previously, but an Ohio State spokesperson says 3 total officers used pepper spray during the brawl at the end of the Buckeyes-Michigan game: 1 each from University of Michigan PD, Franklin County Sheriff's and OSUPD,” Baker reported on X, formerly Twitter.

It is an encouraging sign that the officers come from different places affiliated with both schools, which likely debunks the notion from some of the fanbases on social media that the attack was targeted against one team or another. However, there were shots on TV during the incident of players who had been pepper sprayed and were crying or trying to get it out of their eyes, which is a sight that nobody wants to see.

As the investigation continues, both teams are gearing up for postseason play. Michigan is getting ready to take on Alabama, the first team on the wrong side of the CFP cut line, in the ReliaQuest Bowl on New Year's Eve. Meanwhile, Ohio State is preparing for the first round of the College Football Playoff against Tennessee, a game that the Buckeyes will get to host in Columbus.

If Ohio State is able to get through that one, it will then head to the Rose Bowl for a date with Oregon on New Year's Day. There's no timeline for when the investigation from the fight is going to wrap up, but the Buckeyes will have to keep it from becoming a distraction until it's over.