The Ohio State football team continues to dominate the college football scene. The Buckeyes remain undefeated and sit just behind the Michigan Wolverines in the Big 10 football standings. As they prepare for a matchup against the Rutgers football program, Head Coach Ryan Day provided an unfortunate update on RB Miyan Williams. Williams is now out for the season following a medical procedure, per Chase Brown.

Ohio State football looks to keep strong despite Miyan Williams update

Ryan Day is torn about Williams' status. “That's a big hit for that room and the team,” the head coach said.

Williams had not played since The Buckeyes' win against Penn State due to a knee injury. The senior RB had a total of 158 yards and three touchdowns on 58 carries. He was a critical part of Ohio State's offensive attack. With their monstrous depth though, the team should manage well.

TreVeon Henderson has already started to pick up the slack in the running game. In the Buckeyes' last game against the Wisconsin Badgers, Henderson rushed for 162 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. Of course, WR Marvin Harrison Jr. went off with 123 yards and two TDs on just six receptions.

As always, Kyle McCord still commands the team's passing attack. McCord threw for 226 yards and two TDs in the recent matchup but gave up two interceptions. The junior QB will have a challenge on Saturday against Rutgers QB Gavin Wimsatt.

The Scarlet Knights will enter the game with an impressive record of 6-2. The Buckeyes continue to have their hands full in the absence of Miyan Williams, but they are capable of rising to the challenge as they push for a Big 10 football championship.