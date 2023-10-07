It didn't take long for Ohio State football fans to grab their proverbial pitchforks and torches on social media during their Big Ten showdown against Maryland. The Buckeyes fans are coming after head coach Ryan Day and quarterback Kyle McCord in particular. Here are some of the best reactions from fans to the Buckeyes' slow start.

McCord, who has gotten off to an unimpressive start against the Terrapins, already has some Ohio State football fans wanting to go back to Devin Brown, who lost the QB competition to the former this offseason.

Buckeyes fans were even imagining what the Ohio State receivers were thinking as McCord, who started the game 1 of 5 on passing attempts, missed them on countless throws.

But Ohio State football fans reserved their harshest judgements for head coach Ryan Day, a frequent target of the wrath of Buckeyes fans.

The Ohio State faithful couldn't believe that Day, who had a bye week to prepare for the Maryland Terrapins, has his team coming out this flat against their Big Ten foes.

Others pointed to the narrative trumpeted by former Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz that the Buckeyes are not a tough, physical team, noting how the Terrapins have been pushing them around at the line of scrimmage.

But perhaps the most frustrating thing to watch for Ohio State football fans has been the play-calling by Day.

At the time of print, Ohio State is tied with Maryland at 10 at halftime. Day and McCord had better hope that the second half product is better, or Buckeyes nation will be even more furious after the game.