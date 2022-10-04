Ohio State football set to get TreVeyon Henderson boost in Michigan State game

TreVeyon Henderson might not end up missing much action at all for Ohio State football. The star running back was surprisingly held out of last Saturday’s game vs. Rutgers when an issue popped up during warmups. The sophomore was seen leaving the stadium with a walking boot on his foot. Now, it appears that Henderson is set to return in time for the Buckeyes’ Big Ten clash with Michigan State, per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.

“Coach Ryan Day said Tuesday that Henderson is on track to return, although the team’s medical staff will make the final decision.”

It’s not set in stone yet, but Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day said that TreVeyon Henderson is “on track to return” vs. Michigan State.

That’s excellent news for the Buckeyes, as the star halfback was a huge contributor to the offense in his first year, tallying 1,248 rushing yards, 15 scores on the ground and an additional 312 yards and four scores through the air.

That success has carried into 2022, as Henderson has 318 yards and three touchdowns to his name.

The Ohio State football running game didn’t suffer without TreVeyon Henderson in the 49-10 win over Rutgers though, as backup halfback Miyan Williams exploded for 189 yards and five touchdowns.

When asked how the backfield would look with Henderson back in the fold, Ohio State football running backs coach Tony Alford said that they look at it as they “have two starters.”

That’s certainly a good problem to have. And a bad one for defenses that hope to contain the Buckeyes’ offense.