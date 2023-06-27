The Ohio State Buckeyes football program has been going through a bit of a quarterback battle this offseason. With CJ Stroud now in the NFL, the QB1 spot is seemingly up for grabs. All offseason, it has been between Kyle McCord and Devin Brown.

However, more and more signs are pointing to McCord winning the job in Columbus, and those talks got even more after he flashed his brand new Mercedes-Benz.

Kyle McCord will be rolling around in a 2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 53 MSRP $126,000 pic.twitter.com/QAaTaHjs54 — Mr. Ohio (@MrOH1O) June 27, 2023

McCord has emerged as the favorite, and Devin Brown missed the Spring Game, which seemed to help McCord in the competition. After McCord flashed the photos of this shiny AMG GT 53 on social media, Buckeyes fans went crazy with QB1 comments.

There are many factors outside the actual QB competition that signal that this QB race really isn’t that close lol https://t.co/YB6CpvVVm5 — Prowler Miles (@WhoIsWynton) June 27, 2023

What is Devin Brown Driving? Looks like QB debate is over. https://t.co/uBGuIQ0Z1z — mikey (@McQueeneyFour) June 27, 2023

Ok QB 1 https://t.co/VdoPurZzeR — James Maddox (@NikeFanatic28) June 27, 2023

Oh yea , He’s finna be starting fasho 😭 https://t.co/HOTkrlhrEF — Frozone❄️ (@AnasFain) June 27, 2023

Both players have a ton of talent, and Ryan Day mentioned that they were splitting reps earlier this offseason. But it's hard to imagine McCord not being the QB1 when the season starts in September for the Buckeyes, especially with the performance this Spring.

Of course, this could mean nothing but a nice, new NIL deal for McCord. Moreover, whichever one of Brown or Kyle McCord gets the starting gig certainly has tough shoes to fill after seeing Stroud get drafted by the Houston Texans.

The good news is that Marvin Harrison Jr. is in town and is already being discussed as a top-5 choice in the 2024 NFL Draft. Let the debate continue, and with a couple of months left until the college football season begins, it sure looks like the Ohio State QB battle has at least been given a massive hint.