Ohio State football alums took to social media calling for Ryan Day's firing after the Buckeyes brutal loss to Michigan.

The Ohio State football team took a brutal loss on Saturday after failing to defeat the Michigan Wolverines. It marked the third year in a row the Buckeyes failed to beat Michigan. For that reason, former players were quick to call out Ryan Day.

During his tenure as the head coach, Ohio State has been successful. However, it hasn't led to any National Championships. Additionally, the fact he's lost three straight to the Wolverines isn't sitting well for alums.

Immediately after the loss, former Ohio State football players took to social media, calling for the Buckeyes to fire Ryan Day. Maurice Clarett wasn't having it at all.

“Ryan Day…. Love you bro but gotta go. This is why you’re paid millions. Can't get paid 9’ms and lose 3 straight.”

Clarett continued claiming he's glad he no longer is as connected to the Ohio State football program as he used to be. For that reason, the former Buckeye feels he's saying what t he rest of the program is afraid to say.

“I'm kind of happy I'm not too connected to the program in these moments. I don't have to be fake cool with anyone. Everyone knows…. You can’t lose 3 in a row to Michigan. Everyone just isn’t going to say it because they still want access to the Woody Hayes center.”

Even Cameron Johnston thinks some changes need to be made. Albeit, he doesn't explicitly say Ryan Day's name.

“Something needs to change within the program, can't keep losing this game!”

Former Ohio State football star, Terrelle Pryor just couldn't believe what he saw on Saturday. So much so, he wants his former coach, Jim Tressel to take over once again.

“Time for tress return this is pathetic!”

And lastly, Michael Thomas didn't say that Ryan Day needs to be fired. However, he did question the toughness of the Buckeyes.

“These dudes don’t even be throwing no punches this was the time to play on the edge just for a different result. You got to fight for s*** you want.”

Who knows what will happen with the Ohio State football program. The season technically isn't over, although the Buckeyes' postseason hopes are nearly gone. We'll see how it plays out, but only time will tell if the cries for Ryan Day's job lead to him actually getting fired.