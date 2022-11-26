Published November 26, 2022

By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Ohio State football received some pivotal injury updates on star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and halfback Miyan Williams ahead of their huge clash against rival Michigan on Saturday. Smith-Njigba, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury since October, will miss the contest.

However, in a huge turn of events, the Buckeyes will have Williams active for the game against Michigan football, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

“Ohio State tailback Miyan Williams will return for the No. 2 Buckeyes on Saturday against No. 3 Michigan.”

Williams’ return is a huge boost to the Ohio State football offense, as the Buckeyes will be without TreVeyon Henderson, who was their projected starting running back heading into the season.

Instead, it’s been Williams who has emerged, leading the team in rushing. The 225-pound bruising halfback will certainly be needed even more on Saturday in what figures to be a physical Ohio State-Michigan game.

In some unfortunate news, Smith-Njigba is still not ready to take the field for Ohio State football. He suffered a hamstring injury during the team’s first game of the year against Notre Dame- and the ailment has lingered.

Smith-Njigba’s father had told the media that the “best-case scenario” for his son’s return would be the game against Michigan football. While likely an optimistic take, it appears that the best-case scenario would be the College Football Playoff national semifinal- or the national championship game at this point.

But the Buckeyes have to make it their first. They can improve their chances greatly with a win in the highly anticipated Ohio State-Michigan game.