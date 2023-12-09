Betting markets have Ohio State and USC as the leaders to land sought after transfer portal quarterback Cam Ward.

A pair of college football blue bloods are the betting favorites to land sought after transfer portal quarterback Cam Ward. Ohio State boasts +150 odds to land the former Washington State signal-caller, according to Bet Online, while USC comes in second among his suitors at +200. Texas A&M and Oregon have +400 and +500 odds, respectively, to bring in Ward, with Miami at +900 rounding out the top-five.

Broadly regarded as one of the three or four best quarterbacks available in the portal, Ward announced his intent to transfer from Washington State on December 1st. However, the potential grad transfer is also “evaluating entering the 2024 NFL Draft,” which could lead to his standout college career ending after four seasons.

Ward threw for 3,735 yards and 25 touchdowns against seven interceptions this season while competing 66.6% of his passes. He originally joined the Cougars in 2022 after transferring from Incarnate Word, where he established himself as arguably the best FCS quarterback in the country as a sophomore.

Ohio State is also reportedly in the running to bring in former UCLA quarterback Dante Moore from the transfer portal.

The Buckeyes have an opening at starting quarterback in wake of Kyle McCord's surprising decision to enter transfer portal. The junior announced his plans to leave Columbus less than 24 hours after coach Ryan Day elected against committing to McCord as Ohio State's starting quarterback for the team's December 29th matchup with Missouri in the Cotton Bowl.

“When you come up short, the bottom line is you got to look at everything, because you didn't get it done, and that's the thing that is just sobering here,” Day said on December 3rd, per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. “At 11-1, you come up short on the last possession, it's just not good enough. So you got to look at everything, and we will look at everything.”

Either Devin Brown or Lincoln Keinholz will start for the Buckeyes against Missouri.