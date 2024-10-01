A head coach from 2009 to 2023, Ohio State football offensive coordinator Chip Kelly is in a role he hasn't occupied since 2008 when he was with the Oregon Ducks. 10TV reporter Adam King asked Kelly about the transition from being an HC to moving to OC. After thinking briefly about it, Kelly delivered his famous biting wit.

“You can go to the bathroom between series if you have to. It's about the only difference I think. It's always kind of tough. Coach Coop can tell you that on the sideline. It's really difficult to say, ‘hey, I'm gonna leave.' But there's a bathroom upstairs by the booth.”

Kelly's Ohio State offense ranks fifth in FBS with 534.8 yards per game and fourth with 48.8 points scored per game. The Buckeyes rank third in both the AP Top 25 and AFCA Coaches Poll.

Evaluating Ohio State football's incredible offensive output

Ohio State ranked 48th with 407.9 yards per game in 2023. Most of their offensive stats were padded against weaker opponents last year. Against No. 9 Notre Dame, the Buckeyes eked by with a 17-14 win. The same can be said about their close 20-12 win over No. 7 Penn State. When it mattered the most, Ohio State football's offense couldn't get it done against No. 3 Michigan, losing 30-24 and nearly being shut out in the Cotton Bowl against No. 9 Missouri, 14-3.

Chip Kelly and the Buckeyes have an embarrassment of riches on offense in 2024, anchored by a trio of NFL-caliber running backs, Quinshon Judkins, TreVeyon Henderson and James Peoples. The triumvirate has combined for 807 rushing yards through four games. Not to be outdone, Ohio State football also has a special threesome at wide receiver between Jeremiah Smith, Emeka Egbuka and Carnell Tate. Through four games, they have collected 54 passes for 945 yards.

Chip Kelly will have his hands full as the Ohio State football enters further into conference play. Still on the schedule are a road trip to No. 6 Oregon in two weeks, and another road game against Penn State in November. The Buckeyes close out the regular season with back-to-back games against No. 23 Indiana and No. 10 Michigan.