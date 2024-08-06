It's not that often that a consensus top three team in the country finds itself without a clear answer at the quarterback position just weeks away from the start of their season, but that's the exact position that Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day and his Buckeyes find themselves in at the current juncture. Ohio State is looking to burst back into the playoffs this year after narrowly missing out in 2024, and Day is surely aware that his chances of doing so largely rise and fall with the play out of the quarterback position.

Day made a splash acquisition to his staff earlier this offseason by adding former UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly as his offensive coordinator, and recently, Kelly gave a non-answer when asked about who the starter will be for the Buckeyes in Week One.

“That’s a great question, and I know exactly where you’re going with that,” Kelly said, per Andrew Gillis of Cleveland.com. “I don’t have an answer for you.”

Kelly also broke down the reps that the team has been distributing at fall practices.

“The lineup changes every day, who’s in with what group,” Kelly said. “Just kind of mixing and matching right now, make the most of our reps. Be valuable because of how we’re doing it. We got two different groups going on at the same time.”