It's not that often that a consensus top three team in the country finds itself without a clear answer at the quarterback position just weeks away from the start of their season, but that's the exact position that Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day and his Buckeyes find themselves in at the current juncture. Ohio State is looking to burst back into the playoffs this year after narrowly missing out in 2024, and Day is surely aware that his chances of doing so largely rise and fall with the play out of the quarterback position.
Day made a splash acquisition to his staff earlier this offseason by adding former UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly as his offensive coordinator, and recently, Kelly gave a non-answer when asked about who the starter will be for the Buckeyes in Week One.
“That’s a great question, and I know exactly where you’re going with that,” Kelly said, per Andrew Gillis of Cleveland.com. “I don’t have an answer for you.”
Kelly also broke down the reps that the team has been distributing at fall practices.
“The lineup changes every day, who’s in with what group,” Kelly said. “Just kind of mixing and matching right now, make the most of our reps. Be valuable because of how we’re doing it. We got two different groups going on at the same time.”
“Will, Julian and Air got here in January, Lincoln and Devin had been here for a while, so sometimes zip is, ‘Do you know what you’re doing? I know the progression right away and I can rip it right away,’” Kelly said. “Sometimes, you’re a little bit tentative so they ball may not come off your hand right away.”
A big decision for Ohio State
Right now, the frontrunner for the quarterback position would figure to be Kansas State transfer Will Howard, with names like Devin Brown and Julian Sayin also in the mix.
Last year, Ohio State football got less than stellar quarterback play from Kyle McCord, who wasn't helped by the fact that he had the unenviable task of being the following act behind CJ Stroud.
Ohio State arguably has the most talent across the field of anyone in the country heading into this season, but quarterback play can make or break a team's fortunes, and it will be important for Day and Kelly to thoroughly analyze things to make the best decision for the Buckeyes.