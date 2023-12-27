Ohio State is still thinking about their crushing loss to Michigan one month later.

The Ohio State football team is currently preparing to take on Missouri football in the Cotton Bowl, but if the Buckeyes had won their final regular season matchup, their postseason would look a lot different. Ohio State came into week 13 with an 11-o record, but they fell against Michigan football for the third straight season. The Buckeyes missed out of the Big Ten title game as a result, and ended up missing the College Football Playoff as well.

That final game against Michigan is still on the mind of the Ohio State football team. It's hard for it not to be. The Buckeyes were a drive away from getting the win and having a completely different season. Star cornerback Denzel Burke is still thinking about it, and he thinks that some calls from the refs might have had an impact on the game.

“I don’t know what the refs saw, but a lot of the calls that game didn’t go our way,” Denzel Burke said in regards to the Michigan game, according to a tweet from Clayton Sayfie.

What's interesting about Burke's claim is that Ohio State was only penalized once in the game, for a measly five yards. The Wolverines, on the other hand, were penalized three times for 34 yards.

Perhaps Burke had the Roman Wilson touchdown in mind. In the second quarter, Burke was defending Wilson and stripped the ball away for what he thought was an interception. However, Wilson had possession of the ball in the end zone, and the play was over as soon as that happened. The call stood after review, but the Buckeyes weren't happy about it.

At the end of the day, it was a great football game between two great teams, and the penalty statistics show that the refs actually kept themselves out of the game for the most part. Still, that is a tough way for a team's perfect season to end, and because of that, Burke is still dwelling on the loss a little bit.