Good news for the Ohio State offense.

Ohio State football might've missed out on the College Football Playoff, but Friday still presents a big opportunity to win the Cotton Bowl against Missouri. As we know, the Buckeyes have a ton of draft-eligible players headlined by Marvin Harrison Jr but it does appear the majority of them will play. That includes running back TreVeyon Henderson, who was seen practicing on Tuesday, as reported by Bill Rabinowitz.

A couple of days ago, Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day had this to say about what the roster will look like for the Cotton Bowl. Via SI:

“Everyone's going to be here,” he said. “We have a team meeting tonight. We may have an update on that later on. But right now, no updates.”

Henderson has been a big piece of the Ohio State offense since he arrived in Columbus. The 21-year-old just balled out this season, rushing for 6.2 yards per carry and 11 touchdowns along with 19 catches as well. Henderson is an absolute weapon for Ohio State football and will surely play a key part later this week. He's expected to be picked on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft if he does decide to declare.

“We're excited to be back at the Cotton Bowl,” Day said. “It is a wonderful bowl, and the hospitality here is top-notch, and our guys are excited about it. Certainly, we have a great opponent. We're very excited to have a great week of practice and get to work.”

The Cotton Bowl will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the home of the Dallas Cowboys.