The Ohio State football program picked up a 35-7 win over Youngstown State on Saturday, and while Devin Brown got a chance to play some during the game, it seems that Kyle McCord all but has the starting job for Ryan Day locked down. Devin Brown spoke about his approach now that it seems like he will not be the starter for Ohio State, at least for now.

“I have always felt like I'm in the race,” Brown said, via Chase Brown of Eleven Warriors. “That's never gonna change for me. … But we have to do what's best for the team. That's what we're doing. When my number is called, I'm gonna go out there and help this team win.”

Brown completed seven out of 13 passes for Ohio State football against Youngstown State for 101 yards. Kyle McCord completed 14 of 20 passes for 258 yards and three touchdown passes. Two of those touchdown passes went to Marvin Harrison Jr., while the other went to Emeka Egbuka.

It seems as if Brown is staying confident that he can perform if he does get the call to play in a game this year. Ohio State and Ryan Day will host Western Kentucky next week, and that could be another opportunity to get Brown into game action, if Ohio State does go up big early on.

After that, the tests begin for the Buckeyes as they have a road game against Notre Dame the week after. If McCord struggles, Brown could get a second chance to claim the starting job.