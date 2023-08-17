The Ohio State Buckeyes football team is set for another huge year despite the Big Ten Conference being a difficult one. CJ Stroud going to the NFL also leaves the Buckeyes in need of a quarterback, although Ryan Day has yet to decide between Devin Brown and Kyle McCord.

Of course, Marvin Harrison Jr. has everybody buzzing, and he is likely a top-10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. But let's not forget about Emeka Egbuka, the other talented Buckeyes receiver. On Thursday, he did his best Odell Beckham Jr. impression that will surely catch everybody's attention.

The Ohio State football team has two of the best wide receivers in the country, which definitely gives the offense sky-high expectations, even with a new quarterback in place. And, in case anybody forgot, here's the Beckham catch.

The catch seen around the world. 🌎 6 years later, we're still trying to figure out HOW @obj made this catch. 🤯 Relive this Cowboys vs. Giants game from 2014 tonight at 7pm ET on #FootballWeekNBCSN. pic.twitter.com/WrhsYbFYCD — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) April 5, 2020

Last season, Emeka Egbuka caught 66 passes for 1,039 yards and nine touchdowns, and he should be even better with another offseason under his belt.

The list of talented Ohio State wide receivers in the past is a long one, and recent history is salivating: Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Michael Thomas, Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Parris Campbell, and more, and those are just the current players in the league.

Losing a player with the talent of Stroud is going to be a tough blow for the Ohio State football team to overcome. But, whichever quarterback gets the job will have the luxury of throwing to Egbuka and Harrison, which is arguably the best 1-2 wide receiver bunch in college football.

You better get to know Emeka Egbuka's name.