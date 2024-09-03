Ohio State football enjoyed a comfortable 52-6 win against the Akron Zips in Week 1 of the 2024 season. The No. 2 ranked team in the country was able to open it up in the second half after entering the second quarter with just a 7-3 lead. Starting quarterback Will Howard, a senior transfer from Kansas State, finished with 228 passing yards and three touchdowns. The signal-caller reflected on his takeaways from the Buckeyes' opening matchup via Andy Anders of Eleven Warriors.

“Once I got settled in, I think I was most impressed with my decisiveness. … If you're on time and decisive with it, that can kind of make up for mistakes sometimes. … That's the biggest thing, is ironing out those mistakes and figuring out how we can start a little faster. … We want to be able to start fast and not have to work through adversity if we don't have to.”

After the game, Howard heaped praise on freshman WR Jeremiah Smith via Jake Trotter of ESPN.

“Jeremiah, he's a dude, man,” Howard said. “This is just the start for him. I'm excited to see how this season goes for him. He's a phenomenal player. If you get him in one-on-one coverage, he's going to win. All I've got to do is just give him a chance and he's going to do the rest.”

Smith finished with six catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns.

Ohio State football building connection between Will Howard, Jeremiah Smith

During a press conference, Buckeyes' head coach Ryan Day added his thoughts about Smith after the Akron game, via Jake Trotter's X.

“You can see the talent. You don't think he's quite human. He's built different.”

Howard provides some necessary experience and leadership to Ohio State football's young team. During a presser, he spoke on leaning into that role.

“Being the quarterback, you have that responsibility of being the, ‘We go as I go.' I want to have that responsibility. … If I'm locked in, that should be a green light for everyone else.”

It also helps Howard and Smith to have a dominating run game that can take pressure off the Buckeyes. The offense combined for 33 runs for 170 yards and two scores. TreVeyon Henderson (8 carries), Quinshon Judkins (13) and James Peoples (6) form an incredible trio in the backfield.

Day felt there was even more that could be done on the ground.

“There was good [rushing] snaps, there was some plays where we got to the perimeter, we can maybe make that guy miss a couple times. … There were some good things as the game went on, but we've got to continue to improve.”

Ohio State football will be back in action when hosting the Western Michigan Broncos on Saturday, September 7, at 7:30 p.m. EST.