It’s easy to forget sometimes, but the current Ohio State football squad is not at 100% over the last few years. Their best offensive weapon, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, has been out with injury for the last month or so. The Buckeyes have got by in the last few weeks, but they’ll inevitably need the star WR back on the field.

The good news for Ohio State football is that Jaxon Smith-Njigba is THIS close to his return. According to a report by ESPN, the star wide receiver is set to return to the active roster for Week 8 against Iowa.

“Ohio State football star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is expected to return against Iowa on Saturday, sources told ESPN. Smith-Njigba, who broke the Big Ten record for yards in a season in 2021, has been recovering from a hamstring injury that has limited him to parts of just two games this season. He is expected to play significant snaps against Iowa on Saturday.”

The Buckeyes have been chugging along just fine without Jaxon Smith-Njigba. This next-man up mentality is why Ohio State is one of the best football teams in the country, after. To be the best opponents in the country, though, they’d ideally want Smith-Njigba back. This game will be a big step in his return to full-time play.

The Ohio State football team will be facing off against the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Hawkeyes have gone 3-3 to start the year. Can they upset the Buckeyes during the return of their best player? Or will the crumble under the might of Ohio State.