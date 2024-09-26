ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Ohio State and Michigan State have three wins each to start the season. However, the Spartans lost their undefeated designation last week when they lost to Boston College in the Red Bandanna game. It was a disappointing loss for Michigan State, but they'll try to keep their undefeated Big Ten slate alive in this home matchup with the Buckeyes. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Ohio State-Michigan State prediction and pick.

Michigan State wasn't expected to win last week, entering Alumni Stadium as five-point underdogs. They gave it their best shot and were in position to win until a late Boston College touchdown put them ahead by four points. The Spartans drove the ball downfield for a chance to take the lead, but Aidan Chiles was picked off in the endzone to end the comeback bid. It was the third of three interceptions for the quarterback, which is part of a bigger problem for the turnover-prone Spartans.

Ohio State let Marshall stick around for the first quarter last week but eventually ran away with a 49-14 victory. They couldn't cover the 40-point spread in that matchup, as it was the second time they failed to cover a 40+ point spread this season. They also defeated Akron 52-6 as 49-point underdogs. The Buckeyes have played every game at home so far this season, so this matchup at Spartan Stadium could take some time to get comfortable.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Ohio State-Michigan State Odds

Ohio State: -23.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -4000

Michigan State: +23.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1400

Over: 48.5 (-110)

Under: 48.5 (-110)

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Michigan State

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Peacock

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Ohio State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Aidan Chiles recorded a zero-touchdown, multi-interception game for the second time in four starts to begin the season. Chiles now has four touchdowns and seven interceptions. The issue for the Spartans is that they haven't played an elite defense or a team that could largely take advantage of the turnovers. Chiles could be in over his head in this matchup, and if the Buckeyes can force a couple of turnovers, they'll run away with this result.

Ohio State has allowed just 20 points over three games and are outscoring their opponents 157-20. Michigan State is a step up in competition over Marshall, Western Michigan, and Akron, but their offense could suffer the same fate as those teams.

Why Michigan State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Will Howard hasn't put up a massive performance so far this season, which isn't massively concerning since he hasn't had to do it with some lopsided scores in Ohio State's favor. However, the Spartans will present a test in this game, as they boast the 29th-best rushing defense and 27th-best passing defense. The Spartans' defense is good enough to stay within the number, but their offense being able to score any points is concerning.

Final Ohio State-Michigan State Prediction & Pick

Michigan State can stay around early in this game like Marshall did last week. However, the concern for the Spartans is how Chiles will perform if they fall behind and he has to increase his throwing output. The Michigan State defense will do their best, but a couple of quick three-and-outs or turnovers from Michigan State's defense could be the beginning of the end for the Spartans. Take the Buckeyes to run away with this game late.

Final Ohio State-Michigan State Prediction & Pick: Ohio State -23.5 (-110)