Ohio State football legend JK Dobbins gave his prediction for the Buckeyes' huge upcoming game against the No. 5-ranked Indiana Hoosiers.

Head coach Ryan Day's team is ranked second in the country and has been rolling since its huge victory at Penn State. The clash against the undefeated Hoosiers has similar stakes with the winner having a clear path to the Big Ten championship game.

Dobbins, who was First Team All-American in 2019 at Ohio State, was confident about the Buckeyes' chances in an interview with Fox Sports talk show host Colin Cowherd.

“Let me ask you something. Who are the ranked opponents that the Indiana Hoosiers have beaten? None? It's none, huh? I got the Buckeyes winning by at least 14 points.”

Ohio State football cannot take the Indiana Hoosiers for granted

While Dobbins made light of Indiana's schedule, which is a fair statement, the Hoosiers are a force to be reckoned with. Indiana football is having a historic year in its first season under head coach Curt Cignetti.

Led by quarterback Kurtis Rourke, the Hoosiers are second in that nation in scoring, putting up an average of 43.9 points per game. Aside from its recent win against Michigan, Indiana has beaten all its opponents by double digits.

These impressive performances have included blowout wins over storied programs such as Nebraska and Washington. Should the Buckeyes overlook the Hoosiers, Ryan Day's team could find itself playing catchup for most of the second half. Ohio State football desperately wants to avoid that scenario, considering Indiana's firepower.

The Buckeyes could technically lose to the Hoosiers and still make the College Football Playoff. But losing this game would strip star quarterback Will Howard of a chance at redemption.

While Oregon has been a dominant No. 1 team in the country, the Ducks escaped against the Buckeyes earlier this season. It's tough to beat a team twice, and getting a shot at winning the Big Ten championship on a neutral field is a scenario Ryan Day's team desperately wants.

Overall, it's clear that Ohio State turned a corner with their win at Penn State. The Buckeyes got off to a slow start against the Nittany Lions before controlling the game in the second half for a dominant 20-13 win.

Since that game, Will Howard and company have blown out their next two opponents, Northwestern and Purdue. Saturday is a chance to carry over this momentum into another signature win.

Should Ryan Day's team handle business on Saturday at home, the Buckeyes will head into the College Football Playoff not just as one of the clearcut contenders but perhaps as the prohibitive favorite.