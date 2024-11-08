Ohio State football is giving a tribute to alum Kirk Herbstreit, following the death of his dog. Herbstreit's dog Ben recently died after suffering from cancer. He was 10 years old.

Ohio State football posted a tribute to Ben on X, formerly Twitter. The post included an image of Ben wearing a bandana around his neck.

Ben frequently appeared with Herbstreit during college football broadcasts, showing up on the football field before a big game. He was a beloved dog by fans of many schools, not just Ohio State. Herbstreit also loved spending time with him in front of the TV cameras.

“I’ve had dogs my whole life but Ben was 1 (of) 1,” Herbstreit said on X, formerly Twitter, and reported by NBC News. “He was smart-loving-gentle-patient-inquisitive-and welcoming to all. Always a big smile and a soft tail wag.”

Ben had surgery over the summer to remove masses on his spleen and intestine. While the pup was on the road to recovery, it seems his health took a turn for the worse.

Ohio State fans are certainly sending their condolences to their former quarterback.

Kirk Herbstreit and Ben were seen together almost every week on TV

Herbstreit says that Ben was an emotional service animal to him. The two were seen together on almost every weekly broadcast in the last several months. Herbstreit is a regular contributor to ESPN's College GameDay broadcasts, with Lee Corso and others. He also appears frequently as a guest on the Pat McAfee Show.

“I’m so thankful for ALL the love so many have shown him over the last couple years. One of the hardest things I’ve gone through in my life,” Herbstreit added. “Ben is my best friend and companion. I love him with all of my heart.”

Herbstreit played for Ohio State football as a quarterback, from 1989-1993. He soon started broadcasting after his Ohio State football career ended. The broadcaster also appears as a color commentator for NFL football games, and works with Al Michaels on Amazon's Thursday Night Football.

The famous Ben will be missed and loved by many, not just Ohio State football fans.