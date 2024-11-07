The college football world took to social media on Thursday to mourn a loss. Ben, Kirk Herbstreit's dog, passed away on Thursday, the analyst announced on social media. His colleagues, fans, and people across the sports world honored the dog who recently became a figure at Kirk's games.

Herbstreit explained Ben's condition, where cancer had traveled to his organs and left the family with no choice. Everyone knows that a dog is part of a family, which is what his ESPN colleague Scott Van Pelt said.

“So sorry, brother. I truly am,” Van Pelt commented on the post. “Otis was my Ben. So many of us know the love. And then the hurt. “ The cost of the transaction” But the beauty of the love in the world in these moments is the sincerity of the compassion. Nothing seems to bring it out like dogs.”

Underdog Fantasy's James Palmer shared a similar message. My sincere condolences Kirk. If you've ever been lucky enough to have a dog that feels more like your partner and a best friend than a pet … it's special. There's no feeling like it. Thank you Kirk and Ben for sharing that relationship with all of us. My whole family knew who Ben was. How rare and special is that.”

Ben Herbstreit resonated with fans across sports

@trevormccue posted, “Ugh, no man. Feels like we all lost a pet today. This is a good reminder of how special having a pet is because nothing is harder than losing them, but we sign up over and over again because it's worth it.”

@NashTalksTexas remember Ben by saying, “Thank you for sharing your pup with us this season, we love Ben! If the cost of getting to experience his warmth and love is to feel profound sadness, I’m sure you feel that is a worthy transaction.”

Herbstreit is scheduled to call Thursday's NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens on Prime Video. Fans will be watching for a remembrance of Ben during the broadcast.