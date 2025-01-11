Ohio State football and Texas are in the Cotton Bowl, and it's gained LeBron James's attention. He reacted to an incredible 75-yard touchdown by Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson. The touchdown came off a screen pass that he took the length of the field.

The touchdown came moments after the Longhorns. James posted this response to his X account “JUST LIKE THAT!!!! Right back at cha!! @OhioStateFB O-H!! 🗣️🗣️”

There's no secret about his fandom for the university. After all, James repped Ohio State football after a win against the Portland Trail Blazers at the beginning of the new year. He's spoken multiple times that if he went to college, he would've chosen Ohio State.

Currently, the Buckeyes are up 14-7 after that impressive 75-yard run by Henderson. Ohio State football has been on a tear ever since the first game of the College Football Playoff. They've had back-to-back 40+ point games against Tennessee and Oregon, respectively.

For Texas, they scored 30+ points in their two wins. However, the latter win against Arizona State showed some concern. Regardless, the Longhorns proved they belong there. The game has been neck and neck until that Henderson touchdown. A quick score swung the momentum back to the Buckeyes.

LeBron James loves TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State football

The Akron, Ohio native is no stranger to supporting his team. Even with some disappointing seasons, he's remained faithful to them. That sentiment holds for this season. After Ohio State football spent $20 million in NIL, it was money well spent. They have an elite offense group.

Will Howard, Quinshon Judkins, Emeka Egbuka, and Jeremiah Smith round up an elite crew. Not to mention, Henderson is also in that mix. Despite two losses, they snuck into the CFP and have proved they deserve to belong there. James has been vocal throughout social media about how his Buckeyes are performing.

As of writing this, there are still two more quarters left to go. However, the Buckeyes are playing with supreme confidence. Even with a shaky performance from Howard thus far, it appears to be enough to hold the Longhorns to seven points. No matter what, James will ride or die with his squad, regardless of the outcome.

This might be James's first time seeing the Buckeyes win a national championship since 2015. Thanks to Henderson's run, that might be the dagger to send Ohio State football into the national championship game. Then, James might go all out for his team, even if his time has a game that night.