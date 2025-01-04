He may be the face of the NBA, but LeBron James will never stop being an Ohio State football fan. Just moments after the Los Angeles Lakers' big win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Jan. 2, all James wanted to talk about was the Buckeyes' College Football Playoff victory over Oregon the day before.

As he spoke to the media after the game, James took his opportunity at the slightest mention of Ohio State's win to put on a Buckeyes cap he had in his locker. James cut off the reporter before he could even finish his question to show pride in his team in a video from ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

“Ohio State did what?” James said. “Oh, I didn't know you watched the game.”

The day before the Lakers' win over the Trail Blazers, Ohio State beat top-ranked Oregon 41-21 to advance in the College Football Playoffs. They avenged their loss earlier in the season and will face Texas in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl on Jan. 10.

The question was truly about James' son, Bryce, recently committing to Arizona, which he would then answer. James hilariously took a joking stab at former teammates Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye, a pair of Arizona alums, in his response.

James was coming off a 38-point effort against the Trail Blazers to lead the Lakers to a 114-106 win. The performance marked his third game in the last four outings topping 30 points. Los Angeles improved to 19-14 with the win.

LeBron James' Ohio State football fandom

Despite living in Los Angeles, James continues to be an avid Ohio State football fan from the other side of the country. Growing up in Akron, Ohio, the 40-year-old was a big supporter of the Buckeyes as a child.

As a big football fan, Saturdays are typically reserved for Ohio State games in the James household. The Lakers star shows his support for the team after each big win, often on social media.

James supports Ohio State's basketball program, which he also loves. He has publicly stated that if he had gone to college instead of directly declaring for the 2003 NBA Draft, he likely would have been a Buckeye.