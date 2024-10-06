Ohio State football is commonly brought up in the “WRU” conversation as the school that produces the best wide receivers, and they may have their best product yet on the current roster. True freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is a human highlight reel that seemingly makes a circus catch for a touchdown on a weekly basis now.

On Saturday against Iowa, Smith was back at it with another crazy grab.

After the catch, Lakers star LeBron James took to Instagram to shout out the young superstar.

Smith's heroic grab comes on the heels of his back-to-back circus catches last week against Michigan State near the end of the first half. The No. 1 overall recruit in the 2024 class looks like Ohio State's next great receiver and has already established himself as one of the best wide receivers in college football.

Smith is the Buckeyes' leading receiver through five games with 453 yards on 23 catches, and he has found the end zone six times. Smith and Emeka Egbuka have formed one of the best wide receiver duos in the nation, and they make Ohio State very difficult to defend every week.

Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith is already a generational prospect

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith won't be drafted into the NFL until at least the spring of 2027, but teams are already salivating at the young Buckeyes star. Health permitting, Smith will certainly be one of the top prospects in that class alongside Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams.

Smith has a chance to be one of the most complete wide receiver prospects to enter the draft based on what he has shown so far. He is the complete package, starting with great size (6-foot-3, 215 pounds) and an imposing build that allows him to brush off smaller corners. That will be something he can add to as his college career goes on.

Smith is a freak athlete, with great speed even at his size and the ability to make defenders miss after the catch. His most impressive work, however has come at the catch point. The Ohio State star is already elite at coming down with contested catches and makes 50-50 balls feel more like 80-20 balls. He has sticky hands with either one or two hands to make any grab you ask him to.

Smith can still improve at the more refined aspects of the position, such as route running and his release, but he has plenty of time to add those weapons to his game. By the time he is heading off to the NFL, there's no telling what Smith's ceiling will look like.