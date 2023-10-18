The Associated Press released their midseason All-American team Wednesday and naturally, it featured some shocking choices. One surprise was that Ohio State football receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. did not make the midseason first-team. Instead, he was a second-team All-American choice.

Marvin Harrison Jr. is widely considered to be the best receiver in the college football right now. The Buckeyes wideout is considered by some to be a generational talent and viewed as a top-five prospect in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

So how come he didn't make the first team? Who made it over him?

The AP selected LSU receiver Malik Nabers, Missouri WR Luther Burden III and Washington WR Rome Odunze as first-team midseason All-Americans. The primary reason these three receivers were chosen over Harrison Jr. was they have better stats. All three rank in the top four in receiving yards across college football. Nabers has 52 receptions for 860 yards and seven touchdowns, Burden III 56 catches for 806 yards and five touchdowns and Odunze has 40 receptions for 736 yards and six touchdowns.

In terms of stats, Harrison Jr. is at a disadvantage because Ohio State has already had their bye week, meaning he's played in one less game than many receivers in the NCAA. He also has been dealing with an ankle injury during the season. Through six games, Harrison Jr. has 31 receptions for 604 yards and five touchdowns. The most impressive number on his stat sheet is that he averages 19.5 yards per reception.

If Harrison Jr. can stay healthy and continue to putting up huge games, there's a good chance he'll move up to the first-team by the end of the year.