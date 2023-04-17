Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Ohio State Football offensive coordinator Brian Hartline has been hospitalized after he was involved in a scary ATV crash. Fortunately, his injuries are not life-threatening.

According to reports about the incident, Hartline sustained injuries and was brought to a hospital along with a friend following an all-terrain vehicle crash on his property in the early morning of Sunday. It came just a day after the Ohio State Buckeyes held their spring game, per NBC 4.

“Ohio State assistant football coach Brian Hartline and a friend, unaffiliated with Ohio State, were transported to Riverside Hospital early this morning with non-life threatening injuries sustained in an ATV accident on his property,” Ohio State said in a statement.

Brian Hartline said that he hopes to be released from hospital on Sunday evening. While it has yet to be revealed if he was given the green light to return home, the Ohio State football offensive coordinator did send out a tweet early in the day to tell his fans that he’s doing well.

“I appreciate everyones support. I crashed my side by side on my property and have been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. I am doing well,” Hartline wrote.

It remains to be seen how the accident will affect Hartline’s availability for Ohio State football in the next few days, though it doesn’t look like it will be a long-term issue.

Hartline served as the Buckeyes’ wide receivers coach from 2018 until 2022–also taking in the passing game coordinator role last season–before he was promoted as offensive coordinator last January.