While Ohio State football trailed Notre Dame early after the Irish executed an 18-play touchdown drive to open the game, Pat McAfee gave the fans one of the best reactions of the night. With Ohio State quarterback Will Howard connecting with Jeremiah Smith for an easy touchdown, McAfee gave an NSFW mini-rant targeted at Notre Dame's defense, per ESPN College Football on X.

“I don't know how you leave [Jeremiah Smith] wide-a** open, but Notre Dame did,” McAfee said. “And the Ohio State Buckeyes are an extra point away from tying this Natty.”

As one of the best receivers in college football, there's an understanding of why McAfee was so shocked about Notre Dame's defensive philosophy on their scoring drive.

Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith continues impressive season with TD vs. Notre Dame

Now, there's a strong likelihood that the Irish just didn't have Smith on their mind, but as one of the most electric receivers in the country, that shouldn't ever be the case.

After Notre Dame's nearly 10-minute drive to open the game, Ohio State caught a break of their own, as the Irish completely forgot to cover Smith in the red zone.

To be fair, Smith has had more than six games in his first college football season with more than 20 yards per reception on average, so teams could just be unfamiliar with covering Smith so close to the end zone.

Obviously, that's an exaggeration, but that's the only justification for why Notre Dame left him so open.

As a true freshman in college football, Smith has made a major impact, even as a 19-year-old.

In his first college football season, Smith hauled in 71 receptions for 1,227 yards and 14 touchdowns. As a football program that develops NFL-caliber receivers each year, Smith appears to be another Buckeye pass-catcher destined for greatness at the next level.

Although he has some time before he can make that move, his touchdown in the CFP National Championship had McAfee dumbfounded on Notre Dame's defensive strategy against the true freshman.