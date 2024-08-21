Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day and his Buckeyes are currently gearing up for the 2024-25 college football season, which is slated to begin in just over a week. Ohio State has been knocking on the door of glory for quite some time now but has yet to break through and win a national championship during the Day era.

If the promise of college football immortality wasn't enough, recently, Day got some extra motivation to help this Ohio State football team hoist the trophy this year when some new potential bonuses to his contract were reported by Joey Kaufman of The Columbus Dispatch.

Day “could receive hundreds of thousands of dollars in additional bonus pay after the university adjusted the performance-based incentives in his contract,” per Kaufman.

Reportedly, the decision, “which remains subject to approval from the full board of trustees on Thursday after passing a talent, compensation and governance committee, would allow Day to receive as much $1.55 million in incentives.”

Of course, this is the first year of the new expanded 12-team college football playoff format, which has been cited as the reason for the potential increased incentives for Day should his team make it to the big dance. While no one is necessarily a “shoo in,” it's widely expected that programs like Ohio State and Georgia will be competing in this year's tournament given the decreased importance of the regular season.

Is this the year for Ohio State?

In 2024, Ohio State football will have arguably its most talented roster top to bottom that they've had in quite some time. Unfortunately for the Buckeyes, this also coincides with perhaps the biggest question mark at the quarterback position in a good long while as well, as Kansas State transfer Will Howard will be the starter on day one after an underwhelming season from Kyle McCord a year ago.

Day will also hope to snap the now three-year losing streak to the reigning national champion Michigan Wolverines, who are not expected to be quite as dominant this year following the departure of both head coach Jim Harbaugh and many of the players who made them elite a season ago.

If Ohio State football isn't able to break through and win this year–they are ranked number two in both the AP and coaches poll to open up the season–then the rumblings about Day's potential position on the hot seat could grow a whole lot louder.