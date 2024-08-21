Ohio State football safety Caleb Downs has secured a name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal with the activewear brand Rhoback.

Details of Caleb Downs' contract with the activewear company haven’t been fully disclosed, but according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports, the deal could be worth up to $50,000. Excel Sports represents Downs.

Caleb Downs joining Rhoback

Downs joins a notable roster of college stars with NIL deals from Rhoback, which includes quarterback Jalen Milroe, his former Alabama Crimson Tide teammate. Other prominent college football players signed to the company are Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik and Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers.

The 19-year-old safety joined the Ohio State Buckeyes as the top-ranked player in the transfer portal this offseason. A five-star prospect from the 2023 recruiting class, he previously spent his true freshman season at Alabama but opted to transfer after Nick Saban's retirement.

As an SEC Freshman of the Year and a second-team All-American during his true freshman season, the former Alabama transfer is poised to be one of college football's standout stars this year.

Downs during his true freshman year

Downs concluded his freshman campaign with 107 total tackles, ranking fourth in the SEC, along with 3.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions. He was also named the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year and earned a spot on the first-team All-SEC.

“I am incredibly excited to be working with Rhoback as my official apparel sponsor and become a leading face of their Rhoback U program,” said Downs via On3’s Pete Nakos.

“It’s easy to see why their presence in college athletics has grown so much and has remained as one of the fastest growing activewear brands in the country,” he continued.

In addition to receiving a substantial amount of company merchandise, Downs is set to earn a commission from the sales he generates.

Appearing in social media ads with Rhoback and Ohio State football logos

Throughout the season, the Ohio State football safety will appear in social media ads wearing Rhoback gear branded with Buckeyes logos.

“Their products are the most comfortable I have worn, and their media house continues to set the standard with engaging content. From their social content to their gear, I’m a big fan of their presence in the Ohio State football community,” Downs said.

As a promising prospect for the 2026 NFL Draft, Caleb Downs also stands out as the younger sibling of Josh Downs, who was drafted in the third round by the Indianapolis Colts after a standout career at North Carolina.

Caleb Downs' NIL Valuation

Downs holds an $817,000 On3 NIL Valuation, ranking No. 22 among college football players. This valuation places him at No. 40 in the On3 NIL 100, which ranks the top 100 high school and college athletes based on their NIL valuations.

The On3 NIL Valuation is determined by adding together Roster Value and personal NIL value. Roster Value reflects the worth an athlete gains from being part of their team and the influence of NIL collectives. Personal NIL value pertains to the potential worth of an athlete's name, image, and likeness to regional and national brands beyond NIL collectives.

Currently, Downs's Heisman Trophy odds are +15000, making him an underdog in the race.