Ohio State head coach Ryan Day supports his players after loss to Michigan, saying running game and turnover battle were keys

The heat on Ryan Day was intense prior to Saturday's Ohio State-Michigan game at Michigan Stadium. The temperature has been turned up considerably after the Buckeyes dropped a 30-24 decision to the Wolverines in the battle between the two archrivals.

Ryan Day loses a 3rd straight to Michigan. Is he officially on the hot seat? pic.twitter.com/Om8FrxFIOT — Saturday Tradition (@Tradition) November 25, 2023

Day won his first meeting with the Wolverines in the 2020 season, but the Wolverines have been victorious in the last 3 meetings. Ohio State had a chance to take a late lead and earn a victory between the two undefeated teams in the final moments, but quarterback Kyle McCord's pass to Marvin Harrison Jr. was intercepted by Rod Moore, clinching the victory for the Wolverines.

Day recognized that Ohio State fans — as well as his players — were disappointed by the outcome. He also attempted to analyze why the Buckeyes fell short

“We’re all disappointed. We know what this game means to so many people and to come up short is crushing, only because you invest your whole year into it,” Ryan Day said. “There’s a locker room in there that’s devastated. It wasn’t for a lack of effort.

“Again, we didn’t win the rushing yards or the turnover battle, so you’re not gonna win the game.”

Michigan had a 156-107 edge on Ohio State in rushing yardage, and the Wolverines also won the turnover battle. McCord threw 2 interceptions in the game, while Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy did not have any picks. Neither team lost a fumble.

Michigan will meet Iowa in the Big Ten title game December 2 in Indianapolis and will likely be the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. Ryan Day and Ohio State will need a series of breaks in order to return to the CFP.